Surfer airlifted to hospital after shark bite off Sonoma Coast

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 3, 2021, 10:20AM
A surfer was airlifted to a hospital Sunday morning after he was bitten by a shark off the Sonoma Coast.

The attack happened at about 9 a.m. off Salmon Creek Beach, just north of Bodega Bay.

Fellow surfers and bystanders helped the man ashore and gave him first aid until paramedics arrived, said Capt. David Bynum with the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District.

The shark bit the man in his leg, authorities said. Bynum describe the man’s injuries as severe but said he was expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

