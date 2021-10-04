Surfer in stable condition in hospital ICU after shark attack off Sonoma Coast

The man who was severely injured in a shark attack over the weekend while surfing off the Sonoma Coast was in stable condition Monday at a Santa Rosa hospital.

The man, identified by local surfers by his first name, Eric, is being treated in the intensive care unit at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, a hospital spokesman said. He was airlifted there after he was bitten on Sunday morning just north of Bodega Bay.

The attack happened at about 9 a.m. in the water beyond the paved parking lot at North Salmon Creek Beach.

The shark tore through the man’s wetsuit and punctured the skin on his right leg, but the bite didn’t appear to have ripped off any chunks of flesh, said Caspian Morast, the first lifeguard to respond.

Officials said the man is expected to survive his injuries. Hospital spokesman Christian Hill declined to provide additional details about his condition, citing patient privacy.

Witnesses said the man was paddling his surfboard when the shark emerged from below and sunk its teeth into him. Teeth marks lined the bottom of his board and the back of his thigh and calf, Morast said.

Surfers who helped the man get to shore tied a surfboard leash around his leg as a makeshift tourniquet, which slowed the blood gushing from his wounds, Morast said.

When Morast and other first responders arrived, the man was in the beach parking lot. Surfers had laid him on a longboard and carried him there, according to witnesses.

“That was really cool to see everyone there helping the guy out as best they could,“ Morast said.

Paramedics treated the man in an ambulance, until a helicopter crew arrived and flew him to the hospital.

“He was in a lot of pain,” Morast said. “I was just going through the general questions we ask any sort of trauma patient.”

Morast, 21, surfed off Salmon Creek Beach early Sunday near the same spot where the shark bit the man. He had pulled off his wetsuit and changed into his work clothes, about 20 minutes before he heard a report of the attack crackle over his emergency radio.

Morast raced back to the beach from Bodega Bay.

“It was definitely running through my head that it could have been me or one of my good friends,” he said.

After the attack, officials with the California Department of Parks and Recreation posted notices between Marshall Gulch and Mussel Point — about a mile north and a mile south from the shark attack — ordering people to stay out of the water along that stretch of the coast through Tuesday.

