Surfers rescue fisherman face down in waters of Ocean Beach

California surfers rescued an elderly man who was spotted face down in the waters of San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Monday morning, officials said.

Local surfers and bystanders called 911 with a report of someone stuck in the surf zone along the Great Highway near Wawona at 9:30 a.m. and pulled the man out of the water and brought him to shore, Jonathan Baxter, a public information officer for the San Francisco Fire Department, told SFGATE over the phone.

Baxter said the man had no pulse when medics with the fire department arrived on scene, but after CPR was administered he regained a pulse.

"He was sent to the hospital in critical condition," Baxter said. "When he arrived at the hospital he was in serious condition, which is a downgrade and good. Critical condition is worse than serious."

Baxter said that a preliminary investigation revealed the man was fishing on the beach before he was found in the water. It's unknown why he was in the water. "Nobody knows at this point if there was a preexisting medical emergency," Baxter said.

The National Weather Service doesn't have a surf warning in effect on Monday, but weather service forecast Brooke Bingaman told SFGATE that even on days without warnings, waves that run farther up the beach than preceding ones such as rip currents and sneaker waves, can create dangerous conditions along the California coast at any time.