Surge in cases raises concerns about new virus outbreaks in senior care homes

Sonoma County health officials are worried the most recent surge in coronavirus cases across the county could once again lead to dangerous outbreaks in local senior care facilities, which house those most vulnerable to the virus.

Officials said Friday that COVID-19 cases in skilled nursing homes and residential care facilities for the elderly are increasing, though not quite at the alarming rate seen in the county’s general population. County epidemiology data shows that the current increase in senior care home cases is largely driven by staff infections.

The worry is that staff infections will eventually lead to more residents becoming infected. State and county health staff and local senior care home staff have worked closely to prevent that from happening after large outbreaks occurred at such facilities during the summer.

COVID-19 has been the most fatal among residents of senior care homes. County data shows that senior care home residents who contract the virus have a fatality rate of 16.5%, compared to the county’s overall virus fatality rate of 1.1%.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said the increase in staff infections is tied to an increase in virus transmission in the local community.

“It’s absolutely concerning,” Mase said. “It’s a marker of community spread, so more people are at risk of getting COVID and they may be asymptomatic and they’re going to work without knowing that they’re infected, necessarily.”

Mase said county senior care homes now have better infection control practices in response to the summer outbreaks and long-term care facility staff and residents are among the highest priority groups for receiving the new coronavirus vaccines.

“Hopefully we’re not going to see as big numbers or spread as we did before,” she said.

According to the latest county epidemiology data, residents of such homes account for 120 of the 174 people who have died after contracting the virus. Senior care home residents make up only 727 of the county’s total 16,193 cases.

Since the pandemic began in March, 629 senior care home employees have become infected with the virus, compared to 727 residents. Senior care homes include skilled nursing facilities, board and care homes and assisted living centers.

According to data from the California Department of Public Health, only one of the roughly 20 skilled nursing homes in Sonoma County reported a new COVID-19 case among residents as of Dec. 17, the latest data available Saturday. Local health officials hope to continue keeping new infections among skilled nursing residents low.

A spike in cases at senior care homes would most likely lead to more hospitalizations at a time when hospitals in Sonoma County and everywhere else are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Local hospitals reported 75 patients with COVID-19 as of Friday, the latest date for which information was available Saturday. Locally, coronavirus patients comprise 27.7% of those receiving intensive care, according to county data. The county’s adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 residents is currently 26.5.

Brian Cleaver, regional director of Coastal Valleys EMS Agency, said Friday that while local emergency services are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 response, they are not being “overrun.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.