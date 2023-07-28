‘Surreal’: For 2nd time in 5 years, a Sonoma County woman loses everything in house fire

To help Daralynn Schmitt get back on her feet, go to www.gofundme.com/f/h5h2f9-fire-victim-needs-help

When Daralyn Schmitt ventured into her burning apartment five times the night of July 18, it wasn’t to salvage her possessions.

“None of that mattered,” said Schmitt, who returned home from dinner with a friend to discover smoke billowing from a fire in her first floor unit on River Road in Rio Nido.

“I wasn’t even thinking about, ‘Oh, should I grab this or grab that,’” she said. “The only thing I was doing was trying to find my dog.”

Sadly, this wasn’t the first time she’s needed to rescue her pets in the face of encroaching flames.

Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2017, Schmitt’s slumber was interrupted when one of her dogs — she had two, at the time — started licking her face. The animal, she believes, was trying to warn her.

After thinking, “What the hell?” Schmitt woke up and smelled smoke. At the time of the Tubbs Fire, she lived in her sister’s house on Astaire Court in Coffey Park. After waking up her sister and brother-in-law, then getting the dogs into her car, she went around the court, knocking on doors, warning neighbors, then evacuated under a stream of wind-borne embers.

By dawn, that house was gone, along with most of her earthly possessions. The Tubbs Fire destroyed some 5,000 homes, 1,422 of them in Coffey Park.

History repeats

That grim history recently repeated itself for Schmitt, a chef at Saucy Mama’s soul food restaurant in Guerneville. She has now lost everything in a house fire for the second time in five years. This blaze, if possible, was more wrenching: it took the life of her dog, Molly.

Upon entering her apartment that Tuesday night, Schmitt walked into thick smoke. Moving toward her bedroom, in the back of the unit, she saw that her bed “was just starting to catch fire.”

The events that followed are a “surreal” blur for her. After a quick, fruitless sweep for Molly, she called 9-1-1. Schmitt called out over and over for her beloved cockapoo — a cross between a poodle and cocker spaniel. But Molly was 20, hard of hearing and very frightened.

While the dispatcher was “wanting me to talk to them,” Schmitt recalls, “I was like, ‘I’m gonna go put this out.’”

Schmitt brought her garden hose through the front door, doing her best to fight the flames. But the fire soon grew “too big,” she said.

Suspecting that Molly was in the bathroom, Schmitt crawled in that direction but was repeatedly turned back by heavy smoke. She would go outside, take some deep breaths, then go back in.

‘Very smoky and nasty’

At 9:54 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the three-story, five-unit building, a century-old house that had been converted to apartments.

“We were the first to arrive,” recalled Eligh Smits, a Captain with the Sonoma County Fire District. “My report was, ‘Heavy black smoke coming out of the first story.’”

Arriving moments later was a truck from Cal Fire’s Hilton Station, two miles west of the blaze. “They ended up doing rescues,” said Smits. “There were five residents in the building.”

Following an investigation, the cause of the fire remained undetermined, Sonoma County Fire’s Division Chief and Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman said earlier this week.

After first responders “hit the fire really hard” and knocked the flames down, Smits ventured in with a thermal imaging camera, “to see if I could see anything.”

Such cameras discern “different heat signatures,” he explained. Using his, “I was able to see the dog, pretty close to the front door, behind a bunch of stuff.”

Molly was very still. Smits thought for a moment she might be a stuffed animal. “It was very smoky and nasty. But I put my hand down, and thought, ‘Oh great, she’s actually breathing.’”

Though dirty from smoke and ash, the dog hadn’t been burned.

After sending a message over his radio that he’d located the dog, Smits carried her out and handed her off to first responders who “put a pet mask on her and got oxygen flowing.”

Molly came around nicely. “She was licking people, totally coherent,” said Smits. “It kind of shocked all of us.”

“Then I heard this was the second fire she’d been through. Talk about resilient.”

Grateful for chance to say goodbye

Though unscathed by flames, the dog suffered lung injury due to smoke inhalation. Because of that, and her other preexisting conditions, including some lung cancer, Molly had to be euthanized the following day.

Though heartbroken, Schmitt said she was grateful for the chance to say goodbye to Molly. She took comfort in the knowledge that the dog hadn’t been burned.

“I really am glad about that, ‘cause that’s a horrible way to go.”

Schmitt also suffered from smoke inhalation, the result of her attempts to rescue her dog. She spent five hours on oxygen at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, and was then released.

Kathleen McKenna, a friend of Schmitt’s, lost Trouble, her faithful Bernese Mountain Dog, in June. A few weeks later, they saw each other at the R3 Hotel in Guerneville. “She walked over and gave me the biggest bear hug,” recalled McKenna. “‘Cause she knew how much I loved Trouble.

“I never thought at the time I’d be giving her a hug for Molly a week later.”

Call for help

McKenna started a GoFundMe page for her friend, “a hardworking chef” who “gives back to her community and deserves our help. She could be any one of us … And at age 58, she is now put in the position of starting again.”

“We’re just trying to get her the basics, get her a place to rent,” said McKenna. That’s proving a tall order in a tight housing market, during high season in Guerneville.

For the time being, Schmitt is living with her sister again. A friend named Dawn recently took her shopping, “So at least I could get some clothes for work.”

Schmitt returned to the kitchen at Saucy Mama’s on Wednesday.

While often presenting a stoic face to the world, she remains emotionally raw, following the latest fire, her eyes misting over numerous times during an interview at the R3.

“My belief is, when something hurts, feel it,” she said. “And that way, you don’t swallow it, and it doesn’t come up later.

“Because I know in this situation I could be pissed off. But at who? At what? So I’m trying to be realistic about it.”

Meanwhile, people around Guerneville are stepping up to help her out, which leaves her feeling “humbled” and grateful and a bit wrongfooted.

“It’s a little confusing for me,” she explained. “I’m not one to ask for stuff. To have people being so incredibly gracious is kind of uncomfortable for me.

“Mostly, I’m amazed.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.