'Surrender': US marshals send message to Kaitlin Armstrong, the fugitive wanted for murder of San Francisco cyclist Mo Wilson

The cross-country manhunt for Kaitlin Armstrong — the Texan yoga teacher wanted for the murder of elite San Francisco cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson — has entered its third week, and U.S. Marshals have now sent a message to the fugitive.

After revealing that Armstrong likely flew from Texas to New York City days after the alleged jealousy-fueled killing of her boyfriend's ex-lover, authorities say her capture is inevitable.

"Come forward," Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla, who is leading the case, told NewsNation Prime on Friday. "Surrender to authorities. It's just a matter of time. We're working day in and day out. We'd like to safely bring you into custody so you can have your day in court and tell your side of the story."

Filla added that Armstrong is considered "armed and dangerous."

When asked if there was evidence that Armstrong took another flight from LaGuardia Airport, Filla admitted authorities are in the dark. "We kind of lost the track," he said. "We lost the footprint in the sand when she landed at LaGuardia."

Meanwhile it has been reported that Colin Strickland, the man at the center of the alleged love triangle-turned-homicide, has gone "underground" after fleeing the state of Texas.

According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the professional cyclist said Strickland is worried for his safety, and fears his girlfriend may target him next. "None of us can sleep. He's staying out of sight until she's caught. I do know where he is but I'm not mentioning where for his safety," the friend told the tabloid. "'He's not in Texas, he's got completely out of Dodge."

Strickland — who recently lost his sponsorship deal with Specialized in light of the case — is not a suspect.

It has also been revealed that a separate arrest warrant for Armstrong — which enabled police to bring her in for questioning, only to let her go the day after the killing — was on a 2018 larceny charge for skipping out on a $650 Botox procedure in a Travis County spa. An affidavit acquired by Fox News reveals that after the procedure was completed, Armstrong presented her MasterCard at the spa but said she had another card in her car that she would rather use. She allegedly walked out and never returned.

On May 11, Moriah Wilson, a champion mountain biker who lived and worked in San Francisco from 2019 until recently, was staying with a friend in Austin to prepare for an upcoming race. That evening she allegedly went swimming with Strickland, her former romantic partner and fellow racing competitor. Wilson was later found by her friend bleeding and unconscious in the bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, before being pronounced dead by first responders.

Strickland's girlfriend, Armstrong, is suspected of shooting and killing Wilson minutes after she returned to the apartment on the back of Strickland's motorcycle. So far, authorities have painted the murder as motivated by jealousy.

The complex details of the case, involving recently purchased guns, text messages, lies and an anonymous tipster, were revealed in a seven-page arrest warrant.

On Sunday afternoon around 100 friends, family and fellow cyclists gathered to remember Wilson on the steps of the Austin United States Courthouse. After the memorial, some rode their bikes to swim at Deep Eddy Pool, the spot where Wilson allegedly went with Strickland hours before her death.

All of Armstrong's social media profiles have been deleted. She was last seen carrying a yoga mat on her back at Austin International airport on May 14, reportedly while traveling to New York.

Armstrong is white, 5' 8", and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has long, light brown curly hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 800-336-0102.