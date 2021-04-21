Survey finds support for dropping James from Monroe Elementary School in Santa Rosa

From hours of discussion and a weeklong public survey to collect options for a new moniker for James Monroe Elementary School in Santa Rosa, a runaway favorite has emerged: Monroe Elementary School.

Simply dropping the “James” from the name was the leading first-place vote-getter overall among the four unique voting groups: students, staff, parents and community. Reverting to Monroe was also the leading contender when votes were counted in a ranked-choice model among the 16 options included in the survey conducted by a naming committee backed by the Santa Rosa City Schools board of trustees in July.

In the end, the top five ranked choice options were: Monroe Elementary School, Charles M. Schulz Elementary School, Dolores Huerta Elementary School, George Ortiz Elementary School and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. Those options, as well as the nine additional suggestions the committee focused on from an original list of 27, will be presented to the Santa Rosa School Board for consideration at the May 26 meeting.

The examination of the name of James Monroe Elementary, as well as that of Luther Burbank Elementary, stems from board discussion last summer amid a push led by Area 4 Trustee Omar Medina to rid civic buildings of names associated with racism and white supremacy. Medina backed renaming James Monroe Elementary after local civil rights leader George Ortiz who died in January 2020 at the age of 85.

But that debate was complicated by seeming confusion over whether the campus with about 400 students, more than 9 of 10 of whom are Latino, was actually named after a slaveholding president. In fact, the “James” was only added to the name in the late 1980s after a school board member pushed for first names to be attached to all schools.

Historians have backed theories that the school, and the land around it, is named for a pioneer family.

“I am not surprised that Monroe rose to the top because we do call ourselves Monroe more than we call ourselves James Monroe,” fourth grade teacher and naming committee member Gina Godfrey said at the committee meeting Tuesday night. “It’s our home so it’s hard to just swipe a name away and give us another one.”

“There is a lot of heartstrings attached to Monroe, it’s like, ’But my mom went to this school, and my auntie went to this school and if you change the name then I would be the only one in my family who didn’t get to go to Monroe,’” she said.

Options that garnered a modicum of support but not enough of the more than 400 votes collected to be elevated to the top five included Tony Hawk Elementary School, Happy Elementary School and Paulin Creek Elementary School.

All of the vote tallies, as well as some supporting historical documentation about the top five, will be presented to the board of trustees at the May 26 meeting. The board has the final vote on any renaming.

“They will have all of the data in front of them,” Monroe Principal Katheryne Stoural said.

“It feels like we have accomplished what the ad hoc committee was called to do,” she said.

The work of the Monroe Naming Committee comes on the heels of a citizen complaint that similar meetings convened by Luther Burbank Elementary School officials were not open to the public and violated open meeting laws.

Mike Von der Porten, who is treasurer of the Sonoma County Historical Society and is now a member of the Monroe Naming Committee, had requested to speak to the Burbank group last month but at the conclusion of his remarks, was removed from the online meeting. He subsequently filed a formal complaint with the district contending the committee had violated the Brown Act which governs how public meetings are run.

District officials agreed. Superintendent Diann Kitamura responded in writing Monday to Von der Porten’s complaint.

“The District agrees … that meetings of the Naming Committees must be held in compliance with the Brown Act. Please be advised that the work of the Burbank Naming Committee will continue in compliance with the Brown Act as well,” the letter reads.

The letter also notes that the naming will go before the full board of trustees on May 26, not April 28 as originally planned, ostensibly to allow the Burbank committee to hold two additional and open meetings.

Burbank’s committee, like Monroe’s, found voters leaned heavily toward keeping Luther Burbank as the name.

Other options included just Burbank Elementary School, Santa Rosa Elementary School, South A Street School and A Street Academy. All five were put to a vote among students, staff and parents, and keeping Luther Burbank Elementary was the runaway favorite.

The issue of examining school names gained momentum in July after Medina, who said he’d been working on the issue for months, put forth the idea of changing the name of James Monroe Elementary School to honor Ortiz.

In the same discussion, Area 3 Trustee Alegria De La Cruz suggested changing Luther Burbank Elementary School to Dolores Huerta Elementary.

