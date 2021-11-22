Survey shows Windsor voting was racially polarized in past elections

A voting survey commissioned by Windsor showed definite racial polarization and dilution of votes in past elections, both local and statewide.

The results confirmed that the town did the right thing legally in moving from at-large to district elections after being threatened with a lawsuit by a Southern California attorney in November of 2018, according to attorney Scott Smith, who presented the survey’s findings at the Nov. 17 Windsor Town Council meeting.

The Windsor council had to quickly make the change, and because it is now in the midst of redistricting in line with new census data, its members asked for the survey.

“After I saw this survey, I’m happy that we did the right thing for Windsor,” said Councilwoman Deb Fudge, following a presentation of the survey’s findings to the council Wednesday night. She had been leaning in favor of going back to at-large districts, if legally possible.

Windsor Vice Mayor Rosa Reynoza, left, Mayor Sam Salmon and councilmember Debora Fudge conduct their meeting in Windsor on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

“There was just so much angst involved and now we don’t have that angst. Now we can explain to the public that we served our residents well,” Fudge said.

According to the legal opinion produced by Best Best and Kreiger, the city “would have faced significant exposure to litigation fees had it had defended the prior at-large elections rather than converting to by-district elections.” The opinion was issued by Smith and another attorney, Stephanie Smith, who work for BB&K.

Councilwoman and attorney Esther Lemus said after the meeting that “those findings show that we would not be successful in a lawsuit” to fight district elections. “The fact that we’re doing district elections means we are in compliance with the law.”

During his presentation about the survey, conducted by consultant and demographic expert HaystaqDNA, Smith explained that the firm looked at 23 state races between 2012 and 2020 in Windsor, using a methodology called ecological inference that measures likely correlation between race and voting.

Windsor Town Councilwoman Esther Lemus speaks to attendees of an event hosted by Windsor Wellness Partnership on the Windsor Town Green on Friday, June 19, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Mayor Sam Salmon, who was advocating for going back to at-large voting, still wasn’t completely sold.

“The jury is still a little bit out for me,” he said. “There could be a small number of voters electing a councilperson. We’ll see how it comes out.”

Lemus said on Nov. 18 that “It’s true (the districts) are small, but you know, the law’s the law.”

