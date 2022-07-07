Subscribe

Suspect arrested after child gets burned by fireworks in Lake County

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 7, 2022, 11:45AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A Bay Area man was arrested on the Fourth of July on suspicion of setting off fireworks that injured a 4-year-old child in Lake County, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital with second-degree burns, according to a Lakeport Police Department news release.

Ellery Penas, 46, of Millbrae was booked into the Lake County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment causing injury, launching a dangerous firework likely to injure and possession of illegal fireworks.

Penas and the child who was injured did not know each other, according to Police Chief Brad Rasmussen.

Officers were called to a shopping center on North High Street in Lakeport at about 9:30 p.m. Monday after the child was injured, according to the release. Several groups of people were gathered there.

Investigators believe Penas lit a “multi-round firework launcher loaded with flaming ball charges” and one of the charges launched toward a group of people, hitting the child's torso, police said in the release.

The child has been released from the hospital, Rasmussen said Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Officer Juan Altamirano at jaltamirano@lakeportpolice.org or 707-263-5491.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette