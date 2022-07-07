Suspect arrested after child gets burned by fireworks in Lake County

A Bay Area man was arrested on the Fourth of July on suspicion of setting off fireworks that injured a 4-year-old child in Lake County, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital with second-degree burns, according to a Lakeport Police Department news release.

Ellery Penas, 46, of Millbrae was booked into the Lake County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment causing injury, launching a dangerous firework likely to injure and possession of illegal fireworks.

Penas and the child who was injured did not know each other, according to Police Chief Brad Rasmussen.

Officers were called to a shopping center on North High Street in Lakeport at about 9:30 p.m. Monday after the child was injured, according to the release. Several groups of people were gathered there.

Investigators believe Penas lit a “multi-round firework launcher loaded with flaming ball charges” and one of the charges launched toward a group of people, hitting the child's torso, police said in the release.

The child has been released from the hospital, Rasmussen said Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Officer Juan Altamirano at jaltamirano@lakeportpolice.org or 707-263-5491.

