Suspect arrested after discovery of assault weapon, methamphetamine in Rohnert Park

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 10, 2021, 11:10AM
An Amador County man was arrested last week on drug and weapons charges in Rohnert Park, police said Monday.

On 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, police responded to the report of a disturbance on Maiden Way. As they arrived, police saw a man who had just left a residence throw a gun under his car, according to a police report.

As officers continued their investigation and searched the man’s vehicle, they found three additional handguns, ammunition and a modified semi-automatic AR-15 rifle with large capacity magazines. They also found 456 grams of methamphetamine in the car.

Gregory Ungaretti, 41, of Pioneer, was arrested and booked on numerous charges, said Rohnert Park Deputy Chief of Police Aaron Johnson.

The charges included possession of an assault weapon, possession of a silencer, possession of short-barreled shotgun, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and possession of controlled substances for sale.

Ungaretti was booked into Sonoma County Jail, but as of Monday was no longer in custody, said an employee at the jail, who was unable to offer any other information.

