Suspect arrested after string of tire slashings in Sonoma

No tire has been safe in the neighborhood around Bettencourt and Andrieux streets in recent weeks, as a vandal has mercilessly slashed dozens of tires. On Tuesday, police arrested a suspect, but are still seeking evidence to prove their case against the Florida man.

The latest series of tire slashings on Sunday, July 31, damaged “upwards of 10” cars, using a sharp and narrow instrument described as ice pick, according to Sonoma Police Sgt. Scott McKinnon. The front and back tires on the driver’s side were punctured on all of the cars, McKinnon said, it appears that “somebody was just walking past the cars” and slashing tires while they went.

At 3:44 a.m. on Tuesday while patrolling the neighborhood, a deputy for the Sonoma Police Department came across two suspicious individuals, one of whom had a misdemeanor warrant, according to McKinnon.

After placing the suspect in handcuffs, the deputy searched the man, 42-year-old David Alan Chase, of Florida, and discovered a “sharp metal pick, approximately 6-inches long” concealed in the back of his waistband, which aligned with the description of the weapon used to slash tires.

Chase was charged with possession of a concealed dagger, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

“We’ve arrested a suspect we believe is involved in these vandalisms, but we are seeking further information to verify that he was in fact the one who committed these crimes,” McKinnon said.

The police are looking for additional video evidence to link Chase to the tire slashings and are pursuing a search warrant to access his phone. Other video obtained of the tire slashing subject has been unclear, so police are hoping other neighborhood cameras may have captured the suspect.

Residents have expressed concern about the safety of the neighborhood on social media platforms after the wave of vandalism. Jennifer Knierim, a resident of Second Street West near the Bettencourt and Andrieux, had her tires slashed.

“Very disturbing I do not feel safe in this town,” she wrote in a reply to a Nextdoor post. “All of these people including myself who have had tires slashed and not one person has it on camera unbelievable.”

The police have asked resident to offer any video surveillance of the incidents which may be used to identify the perpetrator. If residents have more information, contact Sonoma Police's non-emergency dispatch line at 707-565-2121

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.