Suspect arrested in assault at Twin Oaks Roadhouse

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office last weekend arrested a man suspected of assaulting a group of musicians in the parking lot of Twin Oaks Roadhouse near Penngrove.

Deputies apprehended Trever Wong, a 25-year-old Rohnert Park native, on Saturday. The department booked Wong on a charge of battery with corporal injury to Frankie Boots, a local musician. Wong posted a bail of $35,000 and was released from the Sonoma County jail.

His identity was determined through interviews with witnesses and one or more of the musicians, and through surveillance camera footage, Valencia said.

Boots, his wife Hannah Vrankovich, and companions John Courage and Francesco Echo presented similar accounts of a July 20 attack that resulted in a trip to a hospital emergency room for Boots, who said in social media posts that he suffered a fractured nose and cheekbone that night. The friends took exception with Twin Oaks’ response to the events, saying a roadhouse employee sided with the assailants.

That prompted a reply from managing partner Dean Biersch of HopMonk Tavern, which owns Twin Oaks. “We are shocked, saddened and disgusted by this vicious, hateful act,” Biersch said in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe account set up to help cover Boots’ medical bills had raised more than $21,000 in five days as of Wednesday.

“We are encouraged the legal process is playing out,” a Twin Oaks spokesperson said. “While these instances are rare, we have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Vrankovich did not respond to messages Wednesday, and efforts to contact Wong or family members were not answered.

