A Novato man has been identified as the suspect in a shooting early Saturday that left one person dead at a party west of Santa Rosa, officials said Monday.

David Morales, 20, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Vallejo and is in custody without bail, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He is suspected of murder and attempted murder and scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court as early as Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported just after midnight Saturday at a warehouse in the 5500 block of Hall Road, between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found “a large, chaotic party with a crowd of partygoers.”

The warehouse sits on a plot of land extending north from Hall Road, where investigators remained until at least Saturday afternoon.

A neighbor told The Press Democrat the building is at least 20 years old and no one lives there.

Investigators discovered two victims who had each suffered gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Neither persons’ name has been released. Nor have officials released the medical status of the surviving victim.

An investigation determined the pair were shot following a fight at the party.

The suspect and numerous guests fled before authorities arrived. Also, investigators have yet to recover the gun that was used, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

It is believed more people may be involved in the shooting but witnesses have been uncooperative, authorities said.

A 19-year-old San Rafael resident, Jesee Velazquez-Signor, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an investigation before being released on bail, officials said.

Anyone with information may call 707-565-2185 or visit sonomasheriff.org/silent-witness.

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to arrests.

The shooting was at least the fourth homicide to take place so far this year in Sonoma County. The previous three homicides included two stabbings and a shooting, all of which were in Santa Rosa. Among them was the March 1 fatal stabbing of a student at Montgomery High School.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.