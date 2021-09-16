Suspect arrested in Gualala burglaries

A Point Arena man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of burglarizing two Gualala homes, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Micah Ray Pilgram, 24, was booked into Mendocino County Jail, where he remained in custody Thursday without bail. He was on probation for burglarizing the Sheriff’s Office’s Point Arena Substation in March.

One of the burglaries was reported around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. A 96-year-old woman was inside her home on Pacific Woods Road when Pilgram broke in, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He was gone when deputies arrived.

While deputies were investigating, a nearby homeowner reported another burglary. A surveillance camera at the home captured Pilgram “a short time prior to the first burglary being reported,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Nobody was at the second home. Deputies found an open door and an empty gun case and the homeowner later confirmed that a loaded handgun was missing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Pilgram was identified as a suspect based on the surveillance footage, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies spotted him that afternoon in the area of Ocean Ridge and Old Stage roads and found the stolen handgun in his pocket after a probation search.

Pilgram was booked on charges of first degree residential burglary, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a concealed firearm and violating probation.

