Suspect arrested in Guerneville bank robbery

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday suspected of robbing a Guerneville bank and riding away on a bicycle last week.

Bradley Bennett, 33, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail shortly before 10 a.m. on suspicion of robbery. His bail was set at $250,000.

Deputies found Bennett near a car with a slashed tire shortly after 7 a.m. in the 16000 block of Highway 116 in Guerneville after somebody in the area reported a suspicious person, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Video surveillance showed him pulling out a knife and walking to the car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities announced Monday that Bennett had been identified as a suspect in the robbery, which happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Westamerica Bank on Main Street.

Employees at the bank told authorities that a man “walked up to a teller, gave him a note demanding money and alluded that he had a weapon,” said Misti Wood, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, she said.

The man never showed a weapon to bank employees and nobody was injured. The man then walked out of the bank and pedaled away on a bicycle, according to Wood.

Wood described Bennett as a transient who is known to stay in Sonoma County. She declined to say why investigators suspected he was connected to the robbery.

