Suspect arrested in Lola’s Market robbery in Petaluma

The fourth time was not the charm for a suspected Petaluma robber, who police say has stolen repeatedly from Lola’s Market.

Mitchell Deck, 32, a homeless man from Petaluma, has stolen items from the North McDowell Boulevard three previous times, investigators said.

On Sunday afternoon, a clerk had detained Deck after seeing him steal items, Sgt. Patrick Gerke said.

During a similar incident on May 31, a store employee confronted Deck about a theft and Deck brandished a knife at the employee, Gerke said. The employee allowed Deck to leave with the stolen items.

All of the incidents were captured on the store’s video surveillance system, police said.

During his arrest this time, Deck gave police several false names and spit in the face of one officer, Gerke said.

Deck was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery, resisting a peace officer, petty theft and providing false identification to a peace officer. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail and was being held on $50,000 bail.

He was due in court Tuesday on the most recent Lola’s robbery, and has five other cases pending in court over the next month.