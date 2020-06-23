Subscribe

Suspect arrested in Lola’s Market robbery in Petaluma

LORI CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 23, 2020, 8:38AM
Updated 16 hours ago

The fourth time was not the charm for a suspected Petaluma robber, who police say has stolen repeatedly from Lola’s Market.

Mitchell Deck, 32, a homeless man from Petaluma, has stolen items from the North McDowell Boulevard three previous times, investigators said.

On Sunday afternoon, a clerk had detained Deck after seeing him steal items, Sgt. Patrick Gerke said.

During a similar incident on May 31, a store employee confronted Deck about a theft and Deck brandished a knife at the employee, Gerke said. The employee allowed Deck to leave with the stolen items.

All of the incidents were captured on the store’s video surveillance system, police said.

During his arrest this time, Deck gave police several false names and spit in the face of one officer, Gerke said.

Deck was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery, resisting a peace officer, petty theft and providing false identification to a peace officer. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail and was being held on $50,000 bail.

He was due in court Tuesday on the most recent Lola’s robbery, and has five other cases pending in court over the next month.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine