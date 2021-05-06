Suspect arrested in murder of Lake County man

Lake County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a murder suspect following an investigation that started with the discovery of human remains in Mendocino National Forest in August.

Christopher McDonald, 44, of Potter Valley, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murdering John Turner Dickerson of Nice and is being held in the Mendocino County Jail, where he already was in custody on unrelated charges. He will be extradited to Lake County, Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich said in a news release.

County detectives had been investigating several leads since the badly decomposed human remains were found in the forest Aug. 9 and later identified as Dickerson, 48, Paulich said.

On Aug. 19, detectives served a search warrant at McDonald’s home, after they determined he was one of the last people seen with Dickerson before his death, the news release said. During a search of McDonald’s property, evidence was located and later tested that linked McDonald to Dickerson’s murder.

