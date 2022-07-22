Suspect arrested in San Francisco airport stabbing

The San Francisco Police Department said Thursday that a 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a San Francisco International Airport employee on Tuesday morning.

Samuel Douglas Day "was transported to Maguire Correctional Facility in San Mateo County where he was booked for attempted homicide," the department, which oversees security at the airport, said in a statement.

Day was detained shortly after officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the airport in Terminal 3 at 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said they found an airport employee "suffering from stab wounds." They provided medical aid and called medics to the scene, who took the employee to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Chris Morgan, an airport duty manager, said the person stabbed was an airport employee, and he was attacked near baggage carousel 4. "Right now it appears random," Morgan said.

Police said they "developed probable cause to arrest" the suspect.