'Person of interest’ arrested as authorities probe series of small fires in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police have arrested a “person of interest” in an arson investigation after firefighters snuffed out a series of small blazes on Wednesday morning in the northwestern part of the city, authorities said.

The four fires were all reported within the span of an hour and were each within 1.5 miles of each other, said Santa Rosa Police Lt. Dan Marincik.

The first fire was reported about 6 a.m. on Guerneville Road just east of Ridley Avenue. It grew to about 5 feet by 20 feet before firefighters extinguished it, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The second fire was reported at 6:29 a.m. near Guerneville Road and Lance Drive. Firefighters found burning debris.

The third fire came about five minutes later along a creek near Herbert Street and Jennings Avenue.

The city sent multiple fire investigators and Santa Rosa police to the area, according to a news release.

At 6:53 a.m., an investigator spotted a fourth fire along the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit tracks near Central Avenue and Carrillo Street. It was confined to a 15-foot by 15-foot area of debris and vegetation, the fire department said.

A witness described a potential suspect to authorities. A man matching the description was found in the area and arrested for outstanding warrants unrelated to the fires, the department said.

The man was considered a “person of interest” in the fires, Marincik said. But he stopped short of calling the man an arson suspect and declined to release the man’s name. Police are investigating, he said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

