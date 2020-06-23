Suspect arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Ukiah home

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a Ukiah home.

Kevin Dahlund of Ukiah was booked into Mendocino County Jail on a burglary charge, the Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement Tuesday. He was being held on $50,000 bail.

Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a home in the 700 block of Vichy Hills Drive in Ukiah at 7:43 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said. A neighbor reported seeing an unfamiliar car parked in the driveway, walked up the driveway to investigate, and could hear someone inside the home. When the neighbor called the homeowner, the homeowner said no one should be inside the home and asked the neighbor to call the authorities.

When deputies arrived, they looked through a window and saw a male suspect — later identified as Dahlund — standing in the kitchen. They ordered him out of the home and detained him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities contacted the homeowner, who said she didn’t know Dahlund, and that he didn’t have permission to be inside the home or on the property.

When deputies searched Dahlund’s car, they found numerous items that they suspect were stolen from the home and the detached garage, the Sheriff’s Office said.

