Suspect arrested, two at large in home burglary near Santa Rosa

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect and are looking for two others in connection with a home burglary Tuesday south of Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at about 8:15 a.m., when a homeowner called 911 to report an active burglary at his home in the 4200 block of Petaluma Hill Road, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia.

Three people fled from the home when a deputy arrived, officials said.

Nothing had been stolen, according to Valencia. He said power to the home had been cut.

Authorities surrounded the area and found a man they suspected was involved with the burglary.

Jarred Esquiro, a 34-year-old man who Valencia described as a homeless Rohnert Park resident, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of burglary tools and causing damage to a power line. His bail was set at $50,000.

Detectives identified two other suspects and were looking for them Wednesday, Valencia said.

