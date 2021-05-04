Suspect charged in Oakland attack of Asian community leader

Prosecutors in Northern California have filed criminal charges against a man suspected of attacking an Asian community leader.

Parolee James Lee Ramsey, 25, has been charged with assault and a hate crime following the attack on Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan last Thursday, KTVU-TV reported Monday.

Chan said he was doing errands, when without warning, Ramsey came from behind and yelled racial slurs at him.

“Foul words, either something bad word Chinatown or Chinaman,” he said. Chan was then knocked down to the ground.

He suffered cuts and scrapes to his knee but was able to get up and snap a photo of the suspect walking away.

Records show Ramsey has prior convictions for criminal threats and brandishing a weapon, and that he’s had his parole revoked several times.

Chan said the day of the attack, he was supposed to visit another Asian assault victim from a separate case.

Chan is a very visible member of the community. In recent months, he’s joined with merchants and leaders calling for more security and safety following a spate of attacks on Asian seniors in Oakland and the Bay Area.