Suspect identified in series of Mendocino County burglaries, attempted murder of deputy

A suspect in a series of burglaries and the attempted murder of a Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy has been identified as William Allan Evers.

Evers, 40, is wanted on an active no-bail arrest warrant by the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for criminal threats and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Mendocino County Detective Sgt. Lous Espinoza. He is suspected in a series of burglaries in Elk and Albion.

On May 12, deputies responding to a call from a homeowner about a burglary in progress, encountered a man outside the house and chased him until he shot at one of the pursuing deputies. The deputy returned fire and no one was injured.

Evers has been caught on surveillance footage in which he was seen stealing a rifle, deputies said. He is described as a white man, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and reddish facial hair, Espinoza said in a news release.

He has a skull or skulls tattoo on his right upper arm, a demon face tattoo on his upper left arm and an unknown prominent tattoo on his chest, Espinoza said. He may have changed his appearance and shaved his head or beard, according to the release.

Throughout the day on May 19, Mendocino County Sheriff's Office along with multiple allied law enforcement agencies conducted a large-scale search of the remote area of Elk near Cameron Road in an attempt to locate the suspect in this investigation, but were unsuccessful, according to the statement.

Evers is known to be comfortable in wooded areas and is thought to be using rural roads and logging roads to travel through the county, Espinoza said.

Anyone who sees someone matching Evers’ description is being asked by sheriff’s officials to call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 707-463-4086 and ask to speak to an available detective or patrol deputy.

