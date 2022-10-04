Suspect in attempted carjacking in downtown Santa Rosa turns self in

The man wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking and an attack on a 67-year-old motorist in downtown Santa Rosa over the weekend was arrested Tuesday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez turned himself in to authorities at the Sonoma County jail, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

According to a news release, the jail contacted Santa Rosa police, who sent officers to the jail who arrested Leaton-Gomez without incident.

Leaton-Gomez was booked on suspicion of four felony charges including carjacking, felony battery, elder abuse and violating post release community supervision.

He is being held without bail, officials said.

Police initially asked for the public’s help in locating Leaton-Gomez, who they said fled after the alleged assault and attempted carjacking.

At about 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Leaton-Gomez is believed to have approached the victim as he sat in his pickup truck at First and A streets in Santa Rosa.

Police said the 28-year-old Windsor man initially spoke to the driver and offered to buy the pickup.

He walked away, though, after his offer was declined, but returned and threw a bag into the back of the truck.

Leaton-Gomez then approached the driver and started punching him through the open driver’s side window, according to police, who added that the victim was pulled from the vehicle and struck several more times before he fell to the ground.

Leaton-Gomez got into the driver’s seat and backed up before exiting and running west on First Street, police said.

The victim suffered lacerations to his face, facial abrasions and a broken nose. Mahurin said Tuesday the driver was treated and released from an area hospital.

Sara Edwards is the business reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380