The Baltimore Police Department said the suspect in the death of a young tech entrepreneur in Baltimore had been arrested, ending a dayslong search.

The department said early Thursday that it would make an announcement Thursday morning about Jason Billingsley, 32, who was identified Tuesday as a suspect in the killing of Pava LaPere, 26.

Earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service in Baltimore said in a social media post that Billingsley had been taken into custody in Bowie, Maryland, just after 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. The agency has since deleted the post.

The death of LaPere, who founded EcoMap Technologies, a company that curates data for free platforms, shocked Baltimore’s business community, which heralded her as a promising businessperson. She was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 List for social impact this year.

After authorities found LaPere dead Monday, they warned Tuesday that Billingsley was armed and dangerous. Billingsley is listed as a registered sex offender in the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

The Marshals Service did not provide additional details about his arrest.