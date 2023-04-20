More than two weeks after identifying Lee Anthony Joaquin as a suspect in a March 29 homicide in Covelo, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said he remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

On April 2, the sheriff’s office named Joaquin as a suspect in the death of 20-year-old Nicholas Shehli Whipple. Round Valley Tribal Police Department officers found Whipple, who authorities said is from Redwood Valley, in Covelo with a gunshot wound after responding to a 4:30 a.m. call.

Whipple died from a gunshot wound to his chest, authorities said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office published a news release stating that Joaquin remained wanted and that officials continue to consider him “armed and dangerous.”

Officials described Joaquin as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. They said he has shoulder-length hair that is sometimes put in a ponytail.

Authorities are asking that anyone who knows Joaquin’s location or has information related to the homicide call the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 707-234-2100 or the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline at 800-782-7463.

Whipple’s death was one of two recent homicides in Covelo. Sheriff’s detectives on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of killing a 16-year-old girl during a physical assault.

The homicides are not linked, officials said.

