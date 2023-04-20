Suspect in March 29 Covelo killing still at large, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
More than two weeks after identifying Lee Anthony Joaquin as a suspect in a March 29 homicide in Covelo, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said he remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
On April 2, the sheriff’s office named Joaquin as a suspect in the death of 20-year-old Nicholas Shehli Whipple. Round Valley Tribal Police Department officers found Whipple, who authorities said is from Redwood Valley, in Covelo with a gunshot wound after responding to a 4:30 a.m. call.
Whipple died from a gunshot wound to his chest, authorities said.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office published a news release stating that Joaquin remained wanted and that officials continue to consider him “armed and dangerous.”
Officials described Joaquin as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. They said he has shoulder-length hair that is sometimes put in a ponytail.
Authorities are asking that anyone who knows Joaquin’s location or has information related to the homicide call the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 707-234-2100 or the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline at 800-782-7463.
Whipple’s death was one of two recent homicides in Covelo. Sheriff’s detectives on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of killing a 16-year-old girl during a physical assault.
The homicides are not linked, officials said.
You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88
Andrew Graham
Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat
I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.
