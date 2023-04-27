Suspect in Mendocino County killing arrested after near monthlong search

The suspect in the death of a 20-year-old Redwood Valley man was arrested Wednesday following a routine traffic stop, Mendocino County authorities said.

The arrest came about a month after the killing of Nicholas Shehli Whipple, who died March 29 from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Lee Anthony Joaquin, of Covelo, was initially detained about 1:45 p.m. after a California Highway Patrol officer saw him driving about 90 mph on Highway 101, near Burke Hill Drive, just south of Ukiah, California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Kimball said Thursday.

When the officer approached the vehicle, they saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle. A searched turned up a “considerable amount” of marijuana, Kimball said.

The driver, later identified as Lee Anthony Joaquin 33, also gave a false name to the officer.

Joaquin was initially arrested on suspicion of possessing and transporting marijuana for sale and false impersonation, Kimball said.

Upon arriving at the Mendocino County jail, authorities identified the driver as Joaquin and booked him on suspicion of illegally possessing and attempting to use a firearm and attempted murder, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

He does not have a bail posted, according to jail records.

