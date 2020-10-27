Suspect in Santa Rosa homicide due in Sonoma County court for potential charging decision

A man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a man found in a Santa Rosa parking lot last month was never charged in the case, though that may change Tuesday during a Sonoma County Superior Court hearing.

Kirk Williams, 43, of Santa Rosa, was arrested by Santa Rosa Police detectives on Oct. 8 in the death of Jamani Campbell, 29. Campbell was unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound when a security guard found him in a parking lot behind Memorial Hospice on College Avenue Sept. 18.

Williams was ordered to appear in county court Tuesday morning for the possible filing of criminal charges in the homicide investigation, said Brian Staebell, chief deputy county district attorney.

The suspect had been released from Sonoma County Jail after a hearing on Oct. 13. At that time, prosecutors determined they did not have enough evidence to prove criminal charges against him beyond a reasonable doubt, Staebell said.

