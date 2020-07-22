Suspect in Santa Rosa park shooting arrested after pursuit

A suspect in a shooting that left one man seriously injured in May returned to jail Monday after leading a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy on a pre-dawn chase, officials said.

Santa Rosa resident Jesus Alberto Mendez, 19, was identified as the driver of a blue SUV that a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy saw drive past a stop sign at about 3:30 a.m. Monday on Bellevue Avenue in south Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood said Tuesday.

The deputy tried to pull over Mendez, but he kept driving west on Bellevue Avenue before turning south on Stony Point Road, Wood said.

The vehicle reached speeds of 90 mph and at one point someone threw a gun from the car, Wood said. Mendez eventually pulled over on Stony Point Road near Scenic Avenue, located west of Rohnert Park, and he and his three passengers were detained.

Deputies found ammunition on one of the rear seats of the vehicle and pepper spray in a compartment in the front driver’s side door, Wood said. Mendez was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition and pepper spray, as well as felony evading, among other charges.

He remained in jail on $1,015,000 bail as of Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives also found the weapon thrown from the vehicle during the chase, though they were still investigating who owns the gun, Wood said.

Mendez had been arrested by the agency on suspicion of attempted murder and a gang enhancement on June 15 in connection with a shooting at the Andy Lopez Unity Park on May 14— gunfire that wounded an 18-year-old man and was determined by detectives to be gang-related.

The Sonoma County Superior Court website did not show charges filed against Mendez, who was eventually released from custody after his June 15 arrest, in connection with the shooting as of Tuesday afternoon.

A second suspect in the shooting, who was not identified because he was a minor, also was arrested on attempted murder and conspiracy charges on May 20.

Undra Moore, 22, was also named a suspect in the park shooting after his arrest on June 17, when he was additionally accused of being involved in a second shooting that injured a 32-year-old man and an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Prosecutors had not filed charges against Moore in the Andy Lopez Unity Park shooting as of Tuesday afternoon, online court records showed.

