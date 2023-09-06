Suspect in sexual assault reported at Sonoma State University still at large, police say
Police are searching for a man they believe was involved in a sexual assault last weekend on the campus of Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.
The Sonoma State Police Department described the suspect as a 19- to 22-year-old Hispanic or Latino man with a medium to heavy build, tattoos, black hair, a goatee and stubble, the agency said in a news release.
The assault reportedly took place early Sunday in Tuscany Village, a university-run housing facility on the campus’ southeast side, according to police.
At the time of the assault, it was reported the suspect was wearing black cargo-style pants and a gray T-shirt with a picture of a sunset on the front and back. He also may have been carrying a black sweatshirt or hoodie.
Police are still working to determine if the man was a student, Sonoma State Police Chief Nader Oweis said Wednesday.
Oweis said the department is not releasing many details related to the case, including whether the person assaulted was a student. And it is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information related to the case should call Sonoma State University Police at 707-664-4444.
This is a developing story.
