Suspect in Sierra County shooting of Danville father was on Butte County’s ’most wanted’ list

The suspect in a Sierra County shooting that left a Danville man dead and forced his 15-year-old son to flee to the woods had been among Butte County’s “most wanted” before he opened fire at the two strangers over the Fourth of July weekend.

Authorities were searching the woods for the suspected shooter — John Thomas Conway, 40, of Oroville — when the man suddenly came roaring toward officers in his off-road vehicle, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Conway tried to run over three wildlife officers manning a checkpoint, then crashed his vehicle into another, according to the news release.

A shooting which involved officers ensued, ending with Conway’s arrest, deputies said. The suspect received medical attention at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Authorities called the killing of 45-year-old Ari Greshman “a random act of violence.” Gresham’s son fled the off-roading trail into the forest and called 911, according to the news release. After a harrowing 30-hour ordeal in the wilderness, the boy was found physically unharmed and was reunited with his mother.

Last year, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office listed Conway as one of its most wanted, issuing a felony warrant charging Conway with vandalism, battery and two counts of making terrorist threats.

Conway’s criminal record includes a March 2019 felony charge of vandalism damage, a May 2019 mental competency hearing, a July 2019 felony charge that was dismissed and misdemeanors of battery and making criminal threats, along with several traffic violations dating to 2005 in Butte County, the Mercury News reported.

Conway was sentenced to 150 days in jail for the March 2019 charge, the Mercury News reported. He served 60 days, was ordered to take an anger management course and put on probation for 36 months, according to court records.

Court records show Conway in January pleaded no contest to a felony vehicle theft charge and was sentenced to eight months in jail and three years suspended.

It was not clear why he was out of custody, but an arrest warrant was issued June 10 after Conway violated his probation, according to court records. He was put on mandatory supervised probation through February 2022.

Deputies said the Sierra County District Attorney plans to announce charges soon.