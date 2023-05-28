A San Francisco woman was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a lightning fast robbery of a Santa Rosa Plaza sunglasses store after trying to recover a crashed getaway car, police said Saturday.

The May 18 robbery of a Sunglass Hut was perpetrated by six women and a man, employees told officers who responded to the store, said Santa Rosa Police Lt. Chris Mahurin in a news release.

According to the employees, the robbery lasted less than a minute, during which the suspects took dozens of sunglasses worth approximately $50,000 from the shelves, Mahurin said.

The suspects fled in two vehicles but one crashed and was disabled, Mahurin said. All the suspects escaped but police recovered the crashed vehicle and towed it. During an investigation, police made contact with the vehicle’s registered owner, Arianna Torrey, 19, of San Francisco, who said it had been stolen in San Francisco the day of the Sunglass Hut robbery, Mahurin said.

Torrey also reported that her vehicle had been stolen to the San Francisco Police Department, Mahurin said.

On Friday, Torrey and Destiny Nisby, 22 and also of San Francisco, drove to Santa Rosa to recover the vehicle that Torrey had reported stolen. When they arrived, detectives armed with a search warrant searched them and the car they had driven from San Francisco in, Mahurin said, finding $13,000 worth of sunglasses suspected to have been stolen from stores around the Bay Area.

Evidence was also discovered linking Torrey directly to the Sunglass Hut robbery, Mahurin said.

Torrey was arrested on suspicion of robbery, organized retail theft, possession of stolen property, perjury and conspiracy.

Nisby, too, was arrested, on suspicion of possession of stolen property, perjury and conspiracy.

Both women were booked into Sonoma County Jail.

The investigation is continuing, Mahurin said

