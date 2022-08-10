Suspect in Ukiah baby’s death has arraignment postponed a second time

An arraignment for Edward Two Feathers Steele, the man charged with causing the death of a one-year-old boy whose body was found last week near railroad tracks in northeast Ukiah, was postponed Wednesday for the second time this week.

Steele is being held without bail at the Mendocino County jail. On Monday, the 32-year-old had refused to enter the room where he would appear on camera for his scheduled arraignment.

On Wednesday he showed up and where he was expected to enter a plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.

Instead, the arraignment was postponed again — this time for two weeks. At the start of the proceeding, presiding Judge John Behnke asked Steele, who did not yet have a lawyer, if he would like to have one appointed one for him.

“Uh, yes,” replied Steele, who sat at a table handcuffed and clad in a striped prison jumpsuit.

Behnke then appointed deputy public defender Mary LeClair to that role. She promptly requested a second postponement, this one for two weeks. LeClair needed the extra time, she explained, to conduct a “conflict check” — making sure that, by working for Steele, she wouldn’t adversely effect her work for another client.

David Eyster, the District Attorney for Mendocino County, did not object, and the request was granted. Steele will now be arraigned Aug. 24.

Court records show that Steele had a history of arrests and convictions leading up to last week’s incident. LeClair has represented him in some of those cases.

After violating his parole in February, Steele was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail. Judge Carly B. Dolan modified that sentence to 110 days. Steele was released on Aug.1, with the agreement that he would immediately enter the Ukiah Recovery Center, a residential drug treatment facility where a bed had opened up.

If Steele checked into that facility, he didn’t stay long.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Steele was dating the mother of the two abandoned children, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 2, they had an argument outside a business in the 1700 block of North State Street.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the mother on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence and battery, officials said. Steele, meanwhile, went to retrieve the children, who had been left with a babysitter at a nearby motel.

The mother was released from jail around 5 a.m. Aug. 3. Around 1:30 p.m., she contacted the Sheriff’s Office about her missing children.

Just before 4 p.m., a passerby found the 2-year-old son wandering near those abandoned railroad tracks in the 300 block of Brush Street, in an area strewn with trash and broken glass.

He was taken to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital suffering life-threatening injuries consistent with heat exposure, officials said. According to a social media post from his mother, made the same day he was found, the 2-year-old was badly dehydrated, but had recovered, and been released from the hospital.

A message left for the mother was not returned Wednesday. The toddler’s status could not be confirmed. A source at the DA’s office did not know if the child had been returned to his mother, or remained with Child Protective Services.

The body of the younger boy was found near where his brother had been discovered, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is under investigation.

Steele, believed to have been the last person seen with the children, was identified as a person of interest. On Aug. 4, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by members of the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians. They reported that Steele had been spotted on the Hopland Rancheria, just south of Ukiah.

He was detained and later arrested on suspicion of murder.

The case has been assigned to Judge Carly Dolan, who was out on Wednesday. She is the judge who modified Steele’s sentence, releasing him from jail on Aug. 1.

On Aug. 5, Eyster, the DA, entered a peremptory challenge, asking for Dolan to be replaced.

The plaintiffs believe “they cannot have a fair and impartial trial” before Dolan, according to the challenge, which has not yet been ruled on.

Asked Wednesday if Judge Dolan’s decision to shorten Steele’s sentence had any bearing on his request that she be replaced, Eyster declined to comment, other than to say: “Our office policy is — we talk about convictions. We don’t talk about things ahead of time.”

