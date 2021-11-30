Suspect in wrong-way I-80 crash that killed family was on probation for DUI, CHP says

Nov. 29—California Highway Patrol officials have identified a Sacramento County man as the driver in a suspected DUI crash that killed four people, including two children, last week on Interstate 80 near Yuba Gap.

Michael Scott Kelley, 32, of Antelope, remains hospitalized from injuries related to the Nov. 20 crash, CHP Gold Run office spokesman Officer Robert Schmidt said.

Kelley allegedly was the driver of a Jeep that was traveling the wrong way on I-80 when it struck a Honda Civic carrying five people: Antonio Montano and Brittney Montano, both 29-year-old North Highlands residents, and their three children.

Both parents and two of the children — a 9-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy — were killed in the crash.

The youngest, a toddler, survived and was taken to a hospital. Family members on a Gofundme fundraiser page said he is expected to make a "full recovery."

Family said the Montanos were heading to the Grand Canyon for a Thanksgiving vacation.

Kelley suffered major injuries, CHP officials said last week. He is expected to remain hospitalized for an extended period, Schmidt said Monday.

The driver of a third vehicle struck in the aftermath of the main collision was also hospitalized, with moderate injuries, CHP officials said previously.

Nevada County Superior Court records show an initial felony criminal complaint was filed against Michael Scott Bennett Kelley on Nov. 22 for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The Nevada County District Attorney's Office will consider the finalized charges.

Placer County Superior Court records show Kelley was convicted of misdemeanor DUI out of Roseville in 2019, for which he was sentenced to three years of probation.

