Subscribe

Suspect, K-9 killed in gunbattle with Bakersfield police

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 29, 2021, 7:58AM

BAKERSFIELD — A vehicle theft suspect fatally shot a K-9 dog in southeast Bakersfield and then was killed by return fire from officers, police said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night when officers attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a statement.

The vehicle went off the road, up an embankment, through a chain-link fence and became disabled.

The driver fled on foot but, with the help of a Kern County sheriff’s helicopter, was spotted at the rear of a residence.

“As a police K-9 Handler and his K-9 partner approached the suspect, the suspect opened fire, striking the K-9. Two officers returned fire, striking the suspect,” the statement said.

The department said a firearm was recovered from the suspect, who was given medical aid but died at the scene. Police said his identity would be released by the county coroner's office.

Police noted that the two officers who fired their weapons were equipped with body-worn cameras. Footage will be released “as the investigation allows it,” the statement said.

The police dog, named Jango, was declared dead at an emergency veterinary hospital. He was a Belgian Malinois born in the Netherlands on Nov. 15, 2015, and assigned to his handler in March 2017.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette