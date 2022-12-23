Following an early morning car chase from Sonoma to Santa Rosa, police arrested a Sonoma Valley man suspected of felony assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and evading arrest.

The man, 32-year-old Luis Zamora-Corona, was first wanted for violating an emergency protective order that was filed Thursday in Sonoma, according to a news release from the Sonoma Police Department. Police were called again when an anonymous 911 caller reported gunshots in the same region.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, a deputy saw Zamora-Corona driving a maroon Jeep on West Napa Street and First Street West in the city of Sonoma, according to the release.

“The deputy attempted to stop the Jeep,” the release stated, “but the car continued driving slowly...”

Zamora-Corona then sped up in an attempt to flee. The deputy chased the Jeep westbound across West MacArthur Street, then up Fifth Street West and beyond the city limits to Leveroni Road and Arnold Drive.

“Zamora-Corona continued fleeing on Arnold Drive, through Glen Ellen, to Highway 12, and then northbound toward Santa Rosa,” the news release stated.

Around 2:25 a.m. the Santa Rosa Police Department joined the effort by deploying spike strips across Highway 12 and Farmers Lane, puncturing the Jeep’s two front tires. The suspect continued driving down Farmers Lane until his vehicle came to a stop in front of the 700 block of Fourth Street.

“Deputies from the Sonoma Police Department, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, and officers from Santa Rosa Police Department were set up to take the driver into custody when he accelerated his car, driving into the front of the store at 707 Fourth St.,” the release said. The suspect narrowly missed hitting a homeless person on the sidewalk, police said.

Zamora-Corona then put the vehicle in reverse and rammed a sheriff’s patrol car, “nearly striking two deputies,” the release stated. The suspect continued driving along the sidewalk over planter boxes and parking meters until his vehicle got wedged on a small tree.

Once the Jeep was disabled, deputies used a “sponge round,” a projectile consisting of a plastic body and sponge nose, from a “low-lethal gun,” to penetrate the rear window of the Jeep, possibly striking the suspect, according to police.

Such methods are used on those who pose a “significant threat to law enforcement and the public,” the release said. Zamora-Conora then got out of the Jeep and complied with officers’ orders.

He was taken into custody without further use of force and did not suffer any injury from the sponge round, according to police. He was also found to be wearing body armor, the purpose of which was unclear to law enforcement.

Zamora-Corona was arrested on a number of felony charges including suspicion of evasion with wanton disregard for public safety and evasion while driving the wrong way on a public roadway.

His bail for charges related to the police chase was set at $30,000, with another $15,000 related to the domestic violence case.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.