Suspect sought in Petaluma burglaries

Two downtown Petaluma businesses were burglarized and a third was left with shattered windows on Christmas Day in what police suspect are connected crimes.

Investigators were also looking into a fourth report involving an attempted burglary on Christmas Eve as part of the series of unsolved crimes, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The two burglaries happened two blocks apart, one on Western Avenue near Keller Street and the second on B Street and Petaluma Boulevard North.

Another business on 4th Street was found with its front windows smashed, police said.

Officers investigated a 2 a.m. attempted burglary at a business on Petaluma Boulevard North near Washington Street a day prior, authorities said.

Video surveillance from one of the businesses showed a man that police say is about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, a baggy white T-shirt, black and white camouflage pants, and black and white shoes, police said.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the crimes to contact them at 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.