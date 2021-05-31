Suspect sought in Santa Rosa shooting that critically injured man

Police continued to search on Monday for the person who shot a man in the chest following a verbal spat at a Santa Rosa bar early Sunday that escalated to a physical fight nearby.

The victim, a man in his 20s whose injuries were serious but not life-threatening, remained in the hospital on Monday, Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

The shooting, which critically injured the victim, occurred sometime before 1:44 a.m. at a parking lot on Fifth Street near Davis Street in Santa Rosa’s Historic Railroad Square District, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

A fight between two groups, which involved two men who had argued at a bar earlier that night, was interrupted when one of the men in the original spat pulled out a firearm and fired at least two shots, Mahurin said.

The other person involved in the barside argument was struck once in the chest, Mahurin said.

“Once the shooting happened, people just kind of scattered so they didn’t get a good description of where (the gunman) went,” Mahurin said.

Police weren’t called about the gunfire until the man shot was being loaded into a car by the group he was with, causing a delay between the shooting and the initial report, Mahurin said.

Officers met up with the group about two miles north of the shooting scene, on Mendocino and Elliott avenues, and applied a chest seal to the victim’s gunshot wound before medics arrived, police said.

Detectives on Monday were canvassing the area where the shooting occurred to see if they could track down surveillance camera footage of the moments before and after the gunfire, Mahurin said. The parking lot where the shooting happened did not have surveillance video, he added.

The video might also help the department get a clearer picture of what the gunman looked like after officers received conflicting descriptions by witnesses, Mahurin said.

Detectives will look for new witnesses and re-interview people who where in the area when the shooting happened, Mahurin said.

Police had not identified a motive for the gunfire as of Monday, though they did not suspect the shooting was gang-related, Mahurin said.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or has relevant information to contact the agency through its online tip line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.