Suspect spills fentanyl in Santa Rosa police vehicle

A suspect spilled fentanyl in the back of a Santa Rosa police vehicle last month after he was taken into custody following a traffic stop, police said.

Osmen Velasquez, 23, was pulled over on Mendocino Avenue near Chanate Road about 8:45 p.m. Sept. 29. He was stopped for a mechanical issue, which could be something like a broken light or missing license plate, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Monday.

The suspect didn’t have identification and was unlicensed to drive.

A K-9 unit found an ounce of fentanyl in the rear of the suspect’s Toyota Camry and Velasquez, who’s believed to be from San Francisco, was placed into a patrol vehicle.

Police say he had a bag with 6 ounces of fentanyl — each wrapped — in the seat of his pants and tried to hide it while in the vehicle. The bag ripped and he spilled an ounce of the drugs onto the floor, police said.

No one was exposed to the drugs and the vehicle was towed from the scene and decontaminated.

“The evidence in that car will just be photographed,” Mahurin said. “There’s no safe way to get fentanyl and preserve it that way.“

Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of drug possession, drug possession for sales and driving without a license.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi