Subscribe

Suspect with fake gun locked out of Napa bank, arrested

The suspect left after he couldn’t get into the bank. He was detained and arrested nearby, according to Napa police.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 9, 2022, 8:19PM
Updated 3 minutes ago

Employees of a bank in Napa on Thursday prevented a robbery by locking an interior door to keep out a man who entered the bank’s vestibule and briefly showed a gun that turned out to be fake, authorities said.

Francisco Carrillo, 28, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, being under the influence of drugs and wanted on a felony warrant, according to the Napa Police Department.

Carrillo was on post-release community supervision at the time of his arrest, police said.

Police didn’t specify the bank where the attempted robbery occurred.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the vestibule just after 11 a.m. Thursday with an object that was briefly visible before he put it in a bag.

Bank staff suspected the object was a gun, locked the inner entryway and called authorities, according to police.

The suspect left when he couldn’t enter the bank. He was arrested nearby.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette