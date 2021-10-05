Suspect wounded in shootout with officers on Los Angeles-area freeway

LYNWOOD — A homicide suspect in a stolen car was wounded during a shootout Tuesday with California Highway Patrol officers that shut down a Los Angeles-area freeway, authorities said.

The exchange of gunfire occurred during a standoff after the officers stopped to help a disabled vehicle on Interstate 105 in Lynwood and realized the occupant was wanted for a homicide, the highway patrol said.

After the shootout, paramedics were seen performing chest compressions on the wounded suspect, who was then placed in an ambulance, according to ABC 7. His condition wasn't immediately known.

An officer suffered a graze wound to the head, the news station reported.

Traffic was backed up for miles while the freeway was closed during the investigation. Lanes were eventually reopened.