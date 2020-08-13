Suspected arsonist sought after seven fires in Ukiah Valley

Mendocino County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believed lit seven fires Wednesday evening in Ukiah Valley.

Firefighters were able to extinguish each fire before they could cause serious damage and no one was reported injured.

Sheriff’s deputies are seeking any security video from just before 5 p.m. to about 7 p.m. in these areas in hopes it could help identify the arsonist:

South Dora Street from Fircrest Drive to MeadowBrook Drive

Fircrest Drive to South State Street

Oak Knoll Road to South State Street

Fairview Court to South State Street

South State Street from Fircrest to Highway 253

Gobalet Lane

Plant Road

Airport Park Boulevard

Babcock Lane

Capt. Gregory Van Patten said the incidents unfurled quickly Wednesday evening as the arsonist apparently set fires and kept moving.

Deputies were first dispatched to a fire at 4:55 p.m. on South Dora near Fircrest in Ukiah.

As they were arriving, another fire was reported on Gobalet near South State Street, about a mile and a-half to the south.

Deputies there saw flames along Highway 253 near South State, another half-mile south.

Authorities began warning residents of the areas they may need to evacuate, Van Patten said.

A fourth fire was reported on Plant near Taylor near the fires on Gobalet and Highway 253.

As deputies were contacting the public, they learned several people had seen a man they believed was starting the fires, Van Patten said.

They described him as a Native American or Hispanic adult, having a ponytail, wearing black clothing and riding a bicycle.

Deputies searched the area with help from the Ukiah police, California Highway Patrol, Mendocino Marijuana Enforcement Team members and the Mendocino County Major Crimes Task Force.

Several people matching the description were contacted, but deputies didn’t believe any were the arsonist they were searching for, Van Patten said.

During that time, three more fires – two at the end of Airport Park Boulevard – and the other on Babcock Lane near the Talmage bridge were reported.

Firefighters from Cal Fire, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority and Hopland Fire Department contained the spread of the fires quickly, Van Patten said.

Anyone living in the areas of the fires that has security camera footage of the outside of their home is asked to contact the sheriff's tip line at 707-234-2100.

