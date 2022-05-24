Suspected DUI crash in Knightsen kills horse, injures rider

A person suspected of driving under the influence killed a horse and seriously injured its rider in a crash Saturday in Knightsen, the California Highway Patrol said.

The rider remained in a hospital Monday morning in stable condition. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, CHP spokesman Officer Adam Lane said.

The crash happened when the driver hit the horse from behind while on Delta Road at Pastor Lane, Lane said. The horse died at the scene.

CHP officers saw signs of impairment from the driver while at the scene, Lane said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

An ambulance took the horse rider to a hospital. Workers from the county’s animal control department removed the horse from the scene.