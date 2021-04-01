Suspected DUI driver arrested after Sonoma Valley head-on crash

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after his car crossed into oncoming traffic on Wednesday afternoon and collided head on into a vehicle driving the other direction on Leveroni Road outside Sonoma.

Isais Cagal, 31, of Boyes Hot Springs, was driving his Chevrolet Camaro while intoxicated on Leveroni Road when he crossed solid double yellow lines and slammed into a Toyota Highlander heading east, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pickup was driven by Sereima Rasuvi, a 55-year-old San Rafael woman.

The 4:30 p.m. crash sent both drivers to the hospital with major injuries and blocked the roadway for more than a hour.

Cagal was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by a CHP helicopter, while the Rasuvi was transported to Queen of the Valley Hospital in an ambulance by Sonoma Fire.

Both parties were wearing seat belts, according to CHP.

A CHP spokesman declined to disclose the nature of the injuries. An earlier report on the CHP’s traffic website described a helicopter transporting a 27-year-old man with multiple arm fractures.

