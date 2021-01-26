Suspected DUI driver suffers major injuries in crash off Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

A man suffered major injuries in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa late Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man, whom police have not identified, was traveling southbound in a Ford Ranger on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa. Just south of the College Avenue interchange, at around 10:30 a.m, his vehicle left the roadway and slammed into a tree near the onramp, said David deRutte, public information officer for the CHP Santa Rosa office.

CHP officers and a unit with the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to the scene, as well as a unit from the Sonoma County Fire District. Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said that firefighters had to remove a door to extricate the driver from his vehicle.

After the man was transported by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, officers arrested him on a misdemeanor DUI charge, deRutte said. He was released to the hospital’s care.

“There were signs and symptoms of it [alcohol],” deRutte said.

