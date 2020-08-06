Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested at Santa Rosa home

A man suspected of dealing the potent synthetic drug fentanyl was arrested Wednesday after officers served a search warrant at his south Santa Rosa home.

The Santa Rosa Police Department’s narcotics unit began an investigation into the man, identified as Gabriel Barragan, 45, in early July after learning about a fentanyl dealer operating in the area, the agency said in a news release.

On Wednesday, officers served a warrant at his Trombetta Street home near Stony Point Road. A search of Barragan, who was at the home, turned up a small bag with several small pressed pills inside, which officers suspected were fentanyl.

In the home, officers found additional pills, more than $7,000 in cash and a loaded 9mm handgun, the agency said. They seized 132 of the suspected fentanyl pills in total.

Barragan was arrested on suspicion of several felonies, including possession of narcotics for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

