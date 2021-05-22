Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested after fleeing scene of minor collision in Rohnert Park

A Rohnert Park man who police say fled following a minor crash with no injuries was found to be on probation for a DUI conviction and arrested after his blood alcohol content was determined to be almost three times the legal limit.

Philip Cristiani, 58, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license and violation of probation, Rohnert Park Police Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said in a news release.

Cristiani was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, Johnson said.

Following the crash, the other driver followed Cristiani to his home and called police, who responded and contacted Cristiani. Officers searched his home and found seven empty vodka bottles along with 1½ bottles of vodka in his car, Johnson said.

Police did not say whether either vehicle was damaged in the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.