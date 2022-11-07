A man wanted for failing to appear in court on charges including forgery and identity theft was arrested early Sunday after a crash in Santa Rosa, according to authorities.

Jesse Salter, 28, of Santa Rosa was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and hit and run, said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

At 3:15 a.m., police received a report of a crash at the intersection of West Steele Lane and Guerneville Road and a person leaving the vehicle. At the intersection, police found a Nissan Rogue registered to Salter that had crashed into a pole.

Salter was not in the vehicle, but police found about 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, Mahurin said, an amount he said “is usually indicative of sales.”

Police identified the vehicle as Salter’s and went to his residence on the 2300 block of McBride Lane, which is about 0.2 miles from the crash scene. Police believe he walked from the scene to his apartment, Mahurin said.

Officers arrested Salter at his residence at 3:41 a.m.

Salter had some minor injuries and was taken to the hospital before he was booked in the Sonoma County jail. His bail was set at $61,000, according to Mahurin.

Salter was first arrested on Aug. 1 on suspicion of forgery, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of stolen property and identity theft.

He and another Santa Rosa man, Christian Kemp, 21, were charged with attempting to cash multiple checks at a business in the 1200 block of Piner Road.

