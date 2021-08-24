Suspected Jaguar thief arrested in car outside fire station in Duncans Mills

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspected car thief on Monday after finding the man inside a stolen Jaguar in Duncans Mills, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy saw the man sitting in the black Jaguar just before 10 a.m. in the parking lot at the Monte Rio Fire Protection District’s station on Highway 116, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy ran a check on the Jaguar’s license plate number and found that the car had been reported stolen on Sunday in Santa Rosa, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia.

The man, Duran Antonio Jimenez, 22, of Healdsburg, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also charged with violating probation from a prior drug-related arrest, according to Valencia.

Jimenez was booked into Sonoma County Jail, where he remained in custody on Tuesday without bail.

