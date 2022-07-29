Suspected Marin County wine thief found with methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, police say

The Mill Valley Police Department said officers arrested a person on Wednesday who allegedly stole 21 bottles of wine from a local grocery store and was in possession of "cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, Xanax, and crack cocaine."

"Sadly, this the second of three incidents over three days where our officers located the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl," the department said in a post on Facebook.

Our officers have been busy! Yesterday we were sent to a local grocery store after it was reported that a person had... Posted by Mill Valley Police Department on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The department said it was first tipped off to the suspect when a Mill Valley grocery reported an individual stealing bottles of wine from its shelves and fleeing the scene in a vehicle. An officer spotted the suspect driving on Shoreline Boulevard. After seeing the police vehicle, the suspect accelerated "while driving into the on-coming lane of traffic," the department said.

The suspect got away when the officer chose not to follow, but a second officer found the vehicle hidden in a driveway on Tennessee Valley Road at a residence that was not the suspect's, police said.

"The person responsible was arrested and it was determined he has a long history of committing similar crimes throughout Marin and Mill Valley," police said.